Palestinian election commission announces results of local elections in West Bank, Gaza

RAMALLAH, April 26– The Palestinian Central Elections Commission on Sunday announced final results from local elections held in 183 municipalities across the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip city of Deir al-Balah.

Commission chairman Rami Hamdallah said at a news conference in al-Bireh that the vote took place under “extremely complex” conditions but was conducted with “integrity and transparency.”

He said the inclusion of Deir al-Balah reflected efforts to treat the West Bank and Gaza as a single geographic unit, despite major obstacles.

Hamdallah said Israeli authorities refused to allow election materials into Deir al-Balah, forcing local officials to produce ballots and boxes locally so voting could go ahead.

About 522,000 people voted out of roughly 1.03 million eligible voters, the commission said.

Turnout was 56 percent in the West Bank and 23 percent in Deir al-Balah. Hamdallah cited outdated voter records in Gaza and the impact of the ongoing conflict, including deaths and displacement, for the low participation there.

It was the first local vote in Gaza in nearly 20 years.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the elections underscored the need to renew Palestinian political institutions and called for long-delayed legislative and presidential elections. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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