3 killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Novorossiysk

MOSCOW/KIEV, Aug. 12– Three were killed and eight others injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Novorossiysk city, Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said Wednesday.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrei Kravchenko declared a state of emergency after the strikes damaged several educational facilities and ruptured two water mains, disrupting supplies to the city.

One main has been repaired, while work continues on the other, he said.

Authorities in other Russian regions also reported civilian casualties. In the Belgorod region, two people were killed and three others injured in drone strikes over the past 24 hours. In the Russia-controlled Luhansk region, one child was killed, and a teenager and seven adults were wounded. In Crimea, one person was killed.

The strike targeted Russia’s naval base in Novorossiysk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

The naval base is key for the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. According to Zelensky, air defense positions, piers and seaport infrastructure were hit. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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