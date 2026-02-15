Trending Now
Home InternationalCRIME At least 11 killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza
At least 11 killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza
CRIMEInternationalMiddle EastPOLITICS

At least 11 killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

February 15, 2026

GAZA, Feb. 15– Gaza’s Civil Defence agency said on Sunday that at least 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the enclave, revising an earlier toll of nine.

Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said Israeli aircraft carried out strikes from dawn to midday in several areas.

One person was killed and several others wounded when a drone struck a group in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood west of Gaza City, he said.

Local sources identified the dead man as Sami al-Dahdouh, a member of the Islamic Jihad movement.

The group did not immediately comment. Basal said three people were seriously wounded in a separate drone strike west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Earlier, 10 people were killed in two airstrikes that hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north and a gathering in Khan Younis in the south, he added.

Residents said Israeli forces also demolished homes near the Sheikh Zayed area north of Jabalia, accompanied by artillery fire and gunfire.

Artillery shelling was also reported in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City. There was no immediate comment from Israel on Sunday’s strikes.

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said troops had identified “several armed terrorists” emerging from underground infrastructure in northern Gaza and struck them, killing two and possibly others.

The military said the incident constituted a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire. Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem accused Israel of committing “massacres” in a “serious breach” of the truce.

Since the ceasefire took effect, 601 Palestinians have been killed and 1,607 wounded, according to Gaza health authorities, who put the overall death toll since Oct. 7, 2023, at 72,061, with 171,715 wounded. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

African officials urge swift action to curb rising...

November 17, 2025

Over 75 civilians killed in drone strike targeting...

September 19, 2025

Think tank report exposes U.S. mind colonization

September 7, 2025

Trump administration sues California over voter-approved Prop 50

November 14, 2025

Russian scientists develop software using solar panel waste...

November 28, 2025

Voting begins in 2022 French presidential election

April 10, 2022

Urgent: 19 killed as cement truck turns turtle...

May 19, 2018

China calls on Cambodia, Thailand to exercise restraint...

December 9, 2025

Sri Lanka’s exports top 14.4 billion USD in...

November 25, 2025

U.S. greenlights Ukraine’s retaliatory strikes, to call elections...

September 25, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.