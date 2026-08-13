Putin says NATO, Japan’s moves pose security threat

MOSCOW, Aug. 13– Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday cautioned that NATO’s plans to deploy new weapons in the Asia-Pacific region pose a threat to Russia.

“We see that the potential for conflict is growing here. NATO is seeping into the region, new military-political blocs are being formed, and new weapons systems are being deployed and planned for deployment here, which pose threats to our country as well,” Putin said during the final stage of the Pacific Fleet’s exercises in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Speaking of the regional changes, he noted that Japan has classified Russia as a source of major threats for the first time. He assured that Russia does not have any claims against Japan.

According to official NATO statements, security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is seen as increasingly linked, especially since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. This prompted Japan and NATO to enhance collaboration through the Individually Tailored Partnership Programme. Japan has also established a Diplomatic Mission to NATO in January 2025.

In late June, the U.S. Typhon mid-range missile system was temporarily deployed to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base in Kagoshima Prefecture for the U.S.-hosted Valiant Shield 2026 military exercises. Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, Japan has also been contributing to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

Putin added that geopolitical tensions are also rising in the Arctic and noted that Russia has always advocated its readiness for international cooperation along the Northern Sea Route. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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