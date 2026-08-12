UN reports aid worker attack surge across South Sudan in July

JUBA, Aug. 12– The United Nations (UN) relief agency expressed concern after attacks in South Sudan killed six humanitarian workers in July, warning that rising violence severely threatens vital aid operations across the country.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that humanitarian access across South Sudan remained severely constrained in July due to persistent conflict, violence against aid workers, administrative hurdles and degrading infrastructure.

“Restrictions on the movement of cash, fuel and communications equipment into opposition-controlled areas also persisted, affecting the delivery of cash-based and other essential assistance,” the UN agency said in its report released Tuesday evening.

It said two humanitarian workers were killed in Jonglei State, two in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and two others in Warrap State.

According to OCHA, three humanitarian workers were abducted with ransom demands in Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria states, while escalated hostilities in northern Jonglei forced the relocation of 10 aid personnel.

In July, 65 humanitarian access incidents were recorded, up from 63 in June, primarily in localities including Upper Nile, Central Equatoria, Jonglei, and Unity in the country, as ongoing insecurity posed severe threats to aid personnel and operations, OCHA said.

OCHA noted that a combination of escalating insecurity, movement restrictions, bureaucratic hurdles and weather-damaged infrastructure severely hampered humanitarian operations and delayed life-saving aid across South Sudan in July. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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