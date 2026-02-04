Israeli reservist critically wounded in Gaza clash as retaliatory strikes kill 10

Trending Now
Current Affairs

February 4, 2026

JERUSALEM, Feb. 4– An Israeli reservist officer was critically injured in a shooting incident in Gaza overnight, the Israeli military said on Wednesday, as Palestinian health authorities reported that Israeli tank fire and airstrikes in retaliation killed at least 10 people, including children.

According to a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), militants opened fire on Israeli troops during a clash in the northern Gaza Strip near the so-called “Yellow Line,” a demarcation marking Israeli-held territory under the first phase of the current ceasefire.

“An IDF reserve officer was severely injured as a result of the fire,” the spokesperson said, adding that the officer was evacuated to a hospital.

In response, armored units and drones struck the area, the spokesperson said, without attributing the attack to any specific armed group.

Palestinian sources reported gunfire, artillery shelling and drone strikes in northern and southern Gaza.

Medical officials said three of the dead, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed by artillery fire that hit tents sheltering displaced people south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Other victims were reported in Gaza City in the north. Since the U.S.-brokered truce came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, following a two-year conflict sparked by a Hamas attack on Israel, Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 48
