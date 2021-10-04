Deaths from Afghanistan’s mosque bomb blast rise to 8

KABUL, Oct. 4 — The death toll from a bomb explosion outside a big mosque in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, has risen to eight while 20 other people were wounded, a local online news agency Khaama Press reported on Monday.

The explosion occurred in the middle of a crowd at the gate of Eidgah Great Mosque on Sunday afternoon when a prayer ceremony was being held for Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid’s deceased mother.

Mujahid also serves as deputy minister of information and culture in the Taliban caretaker government.

Earlier reports said two civilians were killed and four others wounded in the incident. The report said three suspects were arrested by Taliban soldiers near the mosque.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

The security situation has remained generally calm across Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover in mid-August.

However, a spate of bomb attacks was staged by Islamic State-affiliated militants in Kabul, and Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Nangarhar province, in recent weeks. – Xinhua