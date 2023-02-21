Trending Now
6 killed, 296 injured in new quakes in Türkiye’s Hatay: disaster agency

February 21, 2023

ANKARA, Feb. 21  — At least six people were killed and 294 others injured in Monday’s new earthquakes that struck Türkiye’s southern province of Hatay, the disaster agency said Tuesday.

The twin earthquakes, measuring 6.4- and 5.8-magnitude respectively, came two weeks after the massive ones rocked the same region on Feb. 6 that have killed more than 41,000.

The first 6.4-magnitude quake jolted the province’s Defne district at about 8:04 p.m. local time (1704 GMT), before the second 5.8-magnitude one arrived three minutes later, with the epicentre in Samandag district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The residents in Hatay, whose houses were damaged or destroyed, flocked to the intercity bus terminal and started to leave the province, the NTV broadcaster reported Tuesday.  (Xinhua)

