Lebanese army to begin gradual deployment in southern areas

BEIRUT, June 4 — Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced Thursday that the Lebanese army will begin a gradual deployment in selected areas of southern Lebanon, describing the move as a practical step toward achieving a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

“The next step is practical and tangible: the deployment of the Lebanese Army in pilot areas as a first phase.

This does not undermine our right to a full withdrawal, but rather brings us closer to it,” Salam said at a Cabinet session, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Salam defended the government’s negotiation approach as the fastest and least costly option for Lebanon, despite acknowledging the challenges posed by Israeli intransigence.

He called on all parties to prioritize national interest over external or factional considerations.

He reiterated that Lebanon’s demands in the negotiations remain unchanged, including a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the safe return of displaced residents.

Salam also said that keeping the area south of the Litani River free of weapons and armed groups was a commitment Lebanon undertook when it agreed to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in 2006.

He stressed the need to implement the principle of exclusive state control over arms throughout Lebanese territory, citing commitments made under the 1989 Taif Agreement and the government’s ministerial statement.

“We missed opportunities after the Israeli withdrawal in 2000 and after the Syrian withdrawal in 2005. We must not miss this opportunity as well,” he said.

Separately, the Council of the EU approved on Thursday a new 100-million-euro (about 116-million-U.S.-dollar) assistance package for the Lebanese army, bringing total EU support to 182 million euros.

The EU said the package aims to strengthen the army’s capabilities in territorial control, maritime security, protection of military facilities, healthcare, and operational awareness, while supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and state institutions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 11