Middle East conflict threatens Kenya’s 2026 flower exports

NAIROBI, Sept. 12 — Kenya’s flower exports are forecast to decline to 100 billion Kenyan shillings (about 772 million U.S. dollars) in 2026, down from 108 billion shillings recorded in 2025, the Kenya Flower Council has said.

Clement Tulezi, the council’s chief executive officer, told journalists on Friday in Nairobi that while 2026 export volumes are expected to remain near last year’s level, revenues and profit margins will face heavy downward pressure.

“The primary driver behind the projected drop in export value is ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted key trade routes, diminished regional demand, and pushed air freight prices to nearly double their previous rates,” Tulezi said during the Kenya Flower Council’s 30th anniversary celebration and Pinnacle Awards event.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, cut flowers rank among the country’s top revenue drivers, alongside remittances, tourism, tea, and coffee. Middle East market volatility has prompted several Kenyan growers to redirect flower shipments back to Europe, the country’s primary export destination, according to Tulezi.

Kenya Flower Council Chairman Christopher Kulei said the sector is targeting new growth markets in Asia through engaging in bilateral talks to address tariffs, taxes, and phytosanitary rules. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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