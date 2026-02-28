U.S. military undertaking “massive and ongoing operation” in Iran

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 — U.S. President Donald Trump said early Saturday that the U.S. forces are carrying out a “massive and ongoing” attack on Iran to “destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.”

“The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation …,” he said in a video message on his social media platform Truth Social.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.”

Sources told CNN that Trump’s assertion that Iran was working on missiles that could reach the United States is not supported by U.S. intelligence. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

