Iran reserves “inalienable and natural” right to defend territory

TEHRAN, March 24– Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iran reserves the “inalienable and natural” right to defend its territory.

Pezeshkian made the remarks when exchanging views with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the consequences of the “illegal” U.S.-Israeli war against Iran in a phone conversation, according to a statement published on the Iranian president’s office website.

During the phone call, the two sides also discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments, said the statement.

Pezeshkian said Iran did not start the war, noting the United States and Israel launched military aggression against Iran in the middle of nuclear negotiations, killing the country’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and civilians, and targeting Iranian public facilities.

He said that Iran consistently makes efforts to protect regional stability and security and stressed that the country still seeks to strengthen cooperation among states in the region.

“The insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of the military aggression by the United States and Israel,” he said, adding that Iran has taken necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of navigation and the safe passage of vessels through the waterway.

Sharif, for his part, expressed deep regret over the U.S.-Israeli attacks against Iran as well as the deaths of Iranian civilians and senior officials, extending the Pakistani government’s sympathy and condolences.

He praised Iran for allowing the safe passage of Pakistan’s vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, calling for collective efforts by regional states to de-escalate tensions and restore sustainable peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan has always been and will always be by the side of the Iranian government and nation,” Sharif said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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