Russia’s Medvedev says common sense prevails in U.S.-Iran conflict

MOSCOW, April 8 — Common sense has prevailed in the current pause in tensions between the United States and Iran, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

In a statement, Medvedev said the conflict has effectively been put on hold, with both sides claiming victory.

“So who won? First and foremost, common sense, which was severely undermined by the White House’s statements about destroying Iranian civilization in a single day,” he said.

He said the U.S. willingness to discuss a proposed 10-point plan represented a success for Iran, though the question remains whether Washington will agree to its provisions.

Medvedev warned that Washington needs to maintain the fragile truce with Tehran, as any further move could worsen the situation.

Separately, commenting on the ceasefire, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the approach of an aggressive, unprovoked attack has been defeated, describing the current situation in the Middle East as evidence of the ineffectiveness and unsustainability of any strategy based on escalation and the use of force.

Zakharova said Russia had from the outset called for an immediate cessation to the aggression, stressing the futility of the military approach and the need for a political and diplomatic settlement through negotiations based on international law and respect for the interests of all parties.

Earlier, Iran and the United States had agreed to a two-week truce less than two hours before the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, and hold negotiations in Pakistan from Friday. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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