Accountants charged over major fraud scheme targeting Australian banks

SYDNEY, Sept. 10 — Three employees at a western Sydney accounting firm have been charged over a scheme that police claim defrauded banks of 600 million Australian dollars (about 432.8 million U.S. dollars).

Police said on Thursday that authorities executed a search warrant at the accounting firm on Wednesday afternoon and arrested the firm’s director and two accountants.

It takes the total number of people arrested by strike force detectives who have been investigating a criminal syndicate targeting Sydney automotive financing companies since 2024 to 33.

Police allege that the syndicate was orchestrating large-scale personal, business, and home loan fraud against multiple financial institutions by using stolen personal information to apply for loans. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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