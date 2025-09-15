31 terrorists killed in military operations in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 15 — A total of 31 terrorists were killed during two separate operations in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Monday.

The operations were conducted in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts during the weekend, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

In Lakki Marwat, 14 terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists, the ISPR said. In a separate engagement in Bannu district, another 17 terrorists were neutralized, according to the statement.

The ISPR added that both operations were carried out based on intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists affiliated with a banned outfit, and that weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the actions.

Sanitization operations are underway in both areas to eliminate any remaining threats, the military said, reiterating that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eradicate terrorism from the country. (Xinhua)

