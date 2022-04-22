Trending Now
Russia imposes personal sanctions on U.S. vice president, Meta CEO

April 22, 2022

MOSCOW, April 22 — Russia has imposed personal sanctions on 29 U.S. citizens, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and 61 Canadian citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
A total of 29 U.S. citizens are included in Russia’s “stop list” in response to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the U.S. Joe Biden administration, the ministry said.
“Top U.S. leaders, businessmen, experts, and journalists, who are pursuing a Russophobic agenda, as well as the spouses of a number of high-ranking officials” are among those added to the list, and they will be denied entry to Russia for an indefinite term.
Russia has also included a group of the Canadian government, defense, and media representatives in the country’s “stop list” in response to “the Russophobic course” pursued by Canada. Sixty-one Canadian citizens will be prohibited from entering Russia.
The foreign ministry said the “stop list” would be expanded in the near future, in response to the hostile actions carried out by the United States and Canada. (Xinhua)

