Atmosphere of Xi-Trump phone call “positive, friendly, constructive”: Chinese foreign ministry

November 25, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 25 — The atmosphere of the phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday was “positive, friendly and constructive,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday.

Mao told a regular press briefing that this phone call was initiated by the U.S. side.

She said that since President Trump’s second term, the Chinese and U.S. heads of state have maintained frequent interactions.

Communication between the two heads of state on issues of mutual interest plays a vital role in the stable development of China-U.S. relations, Mao added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

