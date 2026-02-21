East African business, investment summit to be held in Nairobi

Trending Now
February 21, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 21 — The East African Business and Investment Summit and Expo 2026 (EABIS 2026) will be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from Feb. 24 to 25, the East African Business Council (EABC) said Saturday.

The summit, co-organized with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance and the East African Community (EAC) secretariat, is expected to draw over 500 participants, including regional ministers, investors, and business leaders.

The forum aims to foster private sector-driven integration to boost trade and investment within and beyond the eight-member bloc.

Organizers said the event comes as the continent advances the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Tripartite Free Trade Area Agreement.

The agenda includes discussions on regional prosperity, infrastructure connectivity, industrialization, and digital innovation. Breakout sessions will cover digital tax, e-commerce, and financing for small enterprises.

Regional value chains in textiles, leather, and edible oils will also showcase products and hold business-to-business meetings with continental partners. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

