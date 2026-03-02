Rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel, one intercepted: Israeli army

JERUSALEM, March 2 — Hezbollah militants in Lebanon fired six rockets toward Israel early on Monday, the Israeli military said, marking the first attack by the Iran-aligned group since the start of a joint U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran.

One rocket was intercepted by air defenses while the others fell in open areas, the military said in a statement.

The launches triggered air raid sirens across northern Israel. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said there were no immediate reports of casualties from the strikes, though several people sustained minor injuries while running to shelters.

Fire from Lebanon has been rare since a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect in November 2024.

Israel has continued to carry out frequent airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, claiming they are aimed at thwarting “threats.”

The rocket fire followed a formal eulogy from Hezbollah on Sunday, in which the group’s chief, Naim Qassem, described the Israeli assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “the height of crime.”(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

