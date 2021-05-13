Vietnam reports 33 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

HANOI, May 13 -- Vietnam reported 35 new COVID-19 cases from 6:00 p.m. local time Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, including 33 locally transmitted and two imported, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 3,658, according to its Ministry of Health. The community cases were all detected in lockdown areas in northern and central localities, including 22 in the central Da Nang city, four in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and three in the northern Bac Ninh province, among others. The local transmissions are all contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities. The imported cases are both Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival. As many as 2,636 patients have so far recovered, and nearly 77,700 people are being quarantined and monitored, the health ministry said. Over 942,000 people working on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, mostly health workers, had been vaccinated against the coronavirus by Wednesday. As of 6:00 a.m. local time Thursday, Vietnam has recorded a total of 2,213 domestically transmitted cases, including 643 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the ministry. Xinhua