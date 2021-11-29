Trending Now
Namibia on high alert of COVID-19 Variant Despite no Infections Recorded
Health

Namibia on high alert of COVID-19 Variant Despite no Infections Recorded

November 29, 2021

WINDHOEK, NOV 29 – Namibia’s Health Ministry on Friday said while there were no reports of the new COVID-19 Variant – B.1.1..529, it is on high alert following reports of the variant in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong.
“Currently, Namibia has no report of the new variant. In the meantime, the Ministry urges the public to remain calm and to practice all COVID-19 preventative measures and health regulations. These include correct wearing of masks, physical/social distancing, hand washing avoiding crowded places, and ensuring good ventilations indoors, which are crucial to limit the transmission of COVID-19.”
The Ministry strongly encouraged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination has proven to be safe and effective in reducing risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.
“However, the Ministry is on high alert and confirm that the current measures of mask wearing, physical distancing, handwashing, and/or – sanitising are still effective measures against the spread f the new variant.

In a statement issued, the ministry added that there was no evidence that the current vaccines against COV ID-19 are not effective against the new variant and urged citizens to get vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is the best weapon against COVID-19 variants of concern. We urge those who are yet to be vaccinated to please go out in numbers and get vaccinated to protect not only themselves but their relatives, friends, and colleagues. The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation, including increasing its surveillance by subjecting positive samples to regular genome sequencing for possible identification of any variant of concern and interest. The Ministry will be updating the nation accordingly as it monitors this development.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info

