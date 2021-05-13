China science, technology news summary

BEIJING, May 13 -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China. ICE, SNOW TRACK TESTER FOR BEIJING OLYMPICS An alpine skiing athlete's performance during a giant slalom or downhill relies on the conditions of the ice and snow. Chinese researchers have developed two instruments to measure the size of snow particles and to evaluate the hardness of the snow. The instruments will be used in the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, as well as polar expeditions in the future. LARGE SURVEY TELESCOPE Chinese scientists are building a large survey telescope with a wide field and high resolution in northwest China's Qinghai Province. The telescope will be able to survey the entire sky from the Northern Hemisphere. Construction of the Wide Field Survey Telescope, an optical instrument measuring 2.5 meters in diameter, has already started in Lenghu Town, which has an average altitude of approximately 4,200 meters. The town is known as China's "Mars Camp" due to its eerily eroded desert landscape that resembles the surface of the red planet. SATELLITE FOR DAWN-DUSK ORBITS A China-made meteorological satellite for dawn-dusk orbits has passed a factory review in Shanghai, one step closer to launching it into space. The satellite is called Fengyun-3E (FY-3E) and was designed and built by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. It will be the world's first meteorological satellite in a dawn-dusk orbit. Once in orbit, the FY-3E will enhance China's capabilities in meteorological forecasts, climate change responses, and disaster prevention and reduction. Xinhua