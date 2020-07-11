Presidency warns the public against fake news on COVID-19.



Windhoek, July 11-Presidency warns against fake post circulating on social media.

A fake post is circulating on social media alleging that President Hage G. Geingob

communicated new decisions following the first reported COVID-19 related death yesterday, 10 July 2020.



The Presidency wishes to assure the Namibian public that the post is fake and so are the contents. No new decisions have been communicated by the President regarding face-to-face teaching.

Decisions of the President and the Namibian Government are communicated transparently and with the intended purpose of preserving and protecting lives during the fight against COVID-19.

Fake news seeks to undermine the seriousness with which the Namibian

Government is fighting COVID-19 and is strongly discouraged reads the Presidency statement.

NDN Reporter