Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula, has warned against another wave of COVID-19.
Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula, has warned against another wave of COVID-19.
Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula, has warned against another wave of COVID-19.

written by Paulina Meke August 21, 2021

Windhoek, 21 August 2021 – Shangula made these remarks after the country recorded 241 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

“We are observing a slight increase in the number of new infections, hospitalisation and admission to Intensive Care Unit since the relaxation of stringent measures and especially the increase in the number of public gatherings. Let us not relax personal guard. We must continue to practice hand sanitizing, correct wearing of masks, and maintaining safe distance between individuals,” Shangula said.

The country has thus far recorded 123 483 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3 333 total deaths.

