Rwanda arrests 87 during genocide remembrance week over ideology, division crimes

KIGALI, April 14 — The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has announced the arrest of 87 individuals during the week of remembrance marking the 31st anniversary of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, on suspicion of crimes related to genocide ideology, discrimination, and inciting division.

RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira made the announcement during a Monday morning talk show on Rwanda Television, a public broadcaster. According to him, the RIB received 82 case files linked to these crimes between April 7 and 13, during the commemoration week. Of these, 76 files concerned genocide and related crimes, while six were connected to discrimination and incitement to division.

This marks a significant rise compared to the previous year, when the RIB recorded 52 similar cases — 51 related to genocide ideology and one to incitement and discrimination. In 2024, a total of 53 individuals were arrested, highlighting an increase in both cases and arrests this year, Murangira said. “What is particularly unusual this year is the increase in the use of social media platforms to spread genocide ideology,” Murangira said. “We have also seen people openly posting WhatsApp status updates containing phrases that incite division, discrimination, and genocide ideology.

” Under Rwandan law, crimes of genocide ideology, denial, minimization, and justification can lead to imprisonment ranging from two to four years and fines of no less than 500,000 Rwandan francs (approximately 352 U.S. dollars) upon conviction. The national mourning week ended on Sunday, but genocide commemoration activities will continue until July 4 to mark the 100-day calamity, during which over 1 million people, mainly Tutsis and moderate Hutus, were killed. (Xinhua)