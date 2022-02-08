Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Fresh protests start in Sudan to demand civilian rule
Fresh protests start in Sudan to demand civilian rule
Photo Source: Wikipedia
Africa

Fresh protests start in Sudan to demand civilian rule

February 8, 2022

KHARTOUM, Feb. 8 — Fresh protests began on Monday in Sudan’s capital Khartoum and other cities to demand civilian rule and call on authorities to punish alleged killers of protesters.

Large groups of protesters gathered at Khartoum’s busiest bus station Sharwani before marching towards the Republican Palace in central Khartoum, eye-witnesses told Xinhua.

Since early morning, military units have been deployed at the entrances of most of the bridges over the Nile River linking the three major cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman.

Security forces closed most of the roads around the army’s general command headquarters with concrete barriers and barbed wire, while the routes leading to the presidential palace were also closed, eyewitnesses said.

For nearly two months, the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other cities have been rocked by regular mass protests demanding civilian rule.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government. – XINHUA

Post Views: 77
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zimbabwe’s new foreign minister sworn in.

March 2, 2021

vehicle falls into a sinkhole after a pipe...

March 13, 2021

Top news items in major Zambian media outlets

May 12, 2018

Zambian elected President held a closed door meeting...

August 16, 2021

Morocco registers record of 11.35 million tourists in...

February 14, 2018

(Special for CAFS) Mozambique receives donations of COVID-19...

July 5, 2021

Feature: China-funded projects, investments transforming Zambian lives

July 24, 2021

Top news items in major S. African news...

June 3, 2018

Masisi arrives in Namibia

April 9, 2018

17 Ethiopians arrested for suspected involvement in assassination

February 23, 2020