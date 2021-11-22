EU partners with UN to fight gender-based violence in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 22 — The European Union (EU) has partnered with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the UN Women to fight gender-based violence in Tanzania, the EU said on Monday.

The EU head of delegation in Tanzania, Manfredo Fanti, said the EU, the UNFPA and the UN Women will organize events, including a fundraising concert and regional forums, aimed at advocating the fight against gender-based violence in the country.

Fanti told a press conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam that the events will be held during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, an annual international campaign that calls for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls, which starts on Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.

The EU envoy said European countries that will partner with the UNFPA and the UN Women include Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, and Sweden.

Hodan Addou, the UN Women Country Representative for Tanzania, said the elimination of violence against women and children has never been more urgent than it is today.

“One year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic where global data and reports have shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, have intensified and we saw this in Tanzania as well,” said Addou. (Xinhua)