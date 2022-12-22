Trending Now
Africa

At least two dead after boat accident in south Nigeria

December 22, 2022

LAGOS, Dec. 21 — An official said Wednesday that at least two people died and three others went missing after two boats rammed into each other on a river in the southern state of Delta on Tuesday.
Ima Niboro, a spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), said in a statement that a boat carrying some APC members capsized on Tuesday on a river in the Warri South-West local government area of the state, after it was hit by a commercial boat traveling from the opposite direction.
“Two persons lost their lives, three are missing, and seven others are in hospitals receiving treatment for injuries they sustained in the accident,” Niboro said.
He said the incident happened as the APC members were coming back from the party’s rally in a community in the Warri South-West local government area. And the party has decided to suspend all further election campaigns in the area.
Nigeria has fixed Feb. 25, 2023, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while the governorship and state assembly elections will be held a week later. (Xinhua)

