Two priests kidnapped in south Nigeria
Two priests kidnapped in south Nigeria

July 4, 2022

LAGOS, July 4 — Nigerian police said on Monday two Catholic priests were abducted by unidentified gunmen along a highway in the southern state of Edo.
The two priests were kidnapped along a highway in the Esan Southeast local government area of the state on Saturday, Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson for the police in Edo, said in a statement.
He said police operatives were dispatched to the area, and “all hands would be on deck” to ensure that the priests are rescued and the perpetrators are brought to book.
Armed attacks are frequently reported in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, resulting in the deaths and abductions of civilians as well as security operatives. (Xinhua)

