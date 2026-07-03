China-aided ECOWAS headquarters officially commissioned in Nigeria

ABUJA, July 3– The new headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was officially commissioned in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Thursday, marking a major milestone in West African regional integration and serving as a symbol of the deepening partnership between China and Africa.

Constructed by Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation, the ultra-modern complex brings together the administrative, parliamentary and judicial institutions of the regional bloc in a single location to improve operational efficiency and strengthen institutional coordination.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone and current chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, expressed appreciation for the collective efforts that brought the project to fruition.

He said the new headquarters would provide an important platform for ECOWAS to strengthen its institutional capacity and better serve the people of West Africa. Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission, said the completion of the project fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of the regional organization.

He praised the Chinese government for its sustained support for West Africa, which extends beyond infrastructure to broader development cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Yu Dunhai said that the new headquarters is a flagship achievement of China-Africa cooperation and a vivid example of South-South cooperation based on mutual trust and shared development.

The new headquarters complex features a central office tower flanked by two wings, an 800-seat conference center, and supporting facilities including a daycare center and a clinic. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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