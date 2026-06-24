Islamabad deal “a declaration of U.S. defeat”: Iranian parliament speaker

BAKU, June 24 — Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) “a declaration of U.S. defeat” at a parliamentary conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Baku on Wednesday.

“The Islamabad agreement came not as a result of pressure and coercion, but (as a result) of the resilience and strength of the Iranian people. This is why we regard the Islamabad MoU as a declaration of U.S. defeat,” Qalibaf said, according to Azerbaijani news outlet Vesti.az.

The recent conflict was not merely a military confrontation but an attempt to alter the strategic balance in the region and impose external will on an independent nation, and those who organized the “aggression” had miscalculated Iran’s response to military pressure, blockades and psychological operations, he said.

“This war inflicted serious damage on our people, but it also showed that even under the most difficult conditions, the steadfastness and will of a people can shatter all the calculations of aggressors,” he said. “Lasting peace is built not on capitulation, pressure and humiliation, but on strength, dignity and mutual respect.”

Qalibaf described the Tehran-Washington deal as a product of Iranian resistance rather than external pressure, saying dialogue yields results only when one side ceases to impose its will and acknowledges the rights of “an ancient and civilized people.”

Despite acknowledging losses, he maintained that Iran had prevailed over both the United States and Israel in the conflict. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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