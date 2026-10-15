U.S. mulling “mother of all bombs” strike on Iran — CNN

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15– The U.S. military has developed new strike plans that could involve using the so-called “Mother of All Bombs” (MOAB) to target Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders a resumption of combat operations, either before or after the midterm elections, CNN reported Thursday, citing multiple U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

“Using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb or MOAB, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal, for the first time in the conflict with Iran would mark a notable escalation, even though there are doubts over how effective it would be in accomplishing any of Trump’s stated strategic objectives or tipping the balance of the war,” the report said, citing multiple sources familiar with internal military planning discussions about potentially deploying the weapon.

The development comes amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran despite diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. On Oct. 8, Trump said that the United States would not launch new attacks on Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, citing ongoing discussions with Iranian officials, while leaving open the possibility of further military action afterward.

The current conflict has also raised concerns over regional security and global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a substantial share of the world’s oil shipments passed before the war. The MOAB, weighing about 21,000 pounds (9,525 kg), is designed to destroy targets across a large area. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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