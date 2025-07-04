Kenya launches second phase of China-sponsored youth coding initiative

NAIROBI, July 4 — Kenya on Thursday launched the second phase of a youth coding initiative supported by CODEMAO, a Chinese online education platform, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The launch event marked the beginning of the initiative’s second phase, which will run from 2025 to 2030. The program aims to enhance digital literacy among adolescent learners across the country.

Julius Bitok, principal secretary in the Ministry of Education, said Kenya is the first country in Africa to launch the second phase of the UNESCO-CODEMAO coding initiative for youth, as part of its efforts to build a digital, interconnected and inclusive future.

“To prepare our youth for the jobs and challenges of tomorrow, we must invest in digital skills today. We support initiatives that foster innovation, digital literacy, and 21st-century competencies,” Bitok said.

Kenya was among the African countries, including Namibia and the Republic of the Congo, that implemented the first phase of the UNESCO-CODEMAO youth coding initiative from 2022 to 2024, aimed at enhancing coding and artificial intelligence (AI) skills among students and teachers.

During the first phase, junior secondary school students and their teachers received devices and hands-on training in various aspects of coding and AI, culminating in the award of certificates of recognition.

Four outstanding pupils and one teacher will participate in a week-long study tour to the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen from July 9 to 16, where they will visit technology companies and engage with Chinese culture.

Activities planned for the second phase include online training and mentorship designed to strengthen the coding and AI capabilities of students and teachers.

UNESCO’s Regional Director for Eastern Africa Louise Haxthausen said the partnership with CODEMAO has played a key role in introducing Kenyan learners to digital tools, including AI.

During the second phase, students will be provided with tablets and both theoretical and practical lessons to help them harness coding and AI for innovation and leadership in the technology sector.

CODEMAO Chief Executive Officer Tianchi Li said in a video message that the organization is committed to supporting Kenya’s digital transformation by investing in infrastructure, training, mentorship, and exposing young learners to cutting-edge technologies. (Xinhua)

