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Flights gradually resume at Dubai Int’l Airport
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Flights gradually resume at Dubai Int’l Airport

March 16, 2026

DUBAI, March 16– The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said some flights to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) have gradually resumed to selected destinations after a temporary suspension on Monday.

The suspension was implemented as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and staff after a drone crashed near the airport earlier in the morning, triggering a fire.

The fire has since been brought under control, with no injuries reported, according to the Dubai Media Office. Dubai Civil Defense previously confirmed that the blaze was caused by the drone hitting a fuel tank near the airport.

Earlier in the day, Dubai Airports Company said several flights were diverted from DXB to Al Maktoum International Airport as authorities responded to the incident.

Waves of missile and drone attacks have struck Gulf states since the outbreak of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, with the United Arab Emirates reporting interception of more than 1,500 drones so far. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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