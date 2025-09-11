22 injured as gas leaks in S. Korea’s chip-making plant

SEOUL, Sept. 11 — Twenty-two people were injured on Tuesday as gas leaked in South Korea’s chip-making plant, according to Yonhap news agency.

The gas leakage incident occurred around 2:35 p.m. local time (0535 GMT) at a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the country’s western port city of Incheon.

Four workers were taken to hospitals with injuries such as difficulty with breathing, while 18 others went to hospitals on their own for treatment.

They allegedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

About 120 people, including the factory employees and people working in nearby companies, were evacuated.

Following the incident, text messages were sent to nearby residents to ask them to refrain from outdoor activities.

It was believed that gas leaked while a chemical was incorrectly injected into the hydrochloric acid tank.

The police and the fire authorities will investigate further details of the incident. (Xinhua)

