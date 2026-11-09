Tens of thousands demonstrate in Amsterdam, urge stronger Dutch action on Gaza

THE HAGUE, Nov. 9– A large-scale pro-Palestinian protest took place in Amsterdam on Sunday, with participants calling on the Dutch government to take more action over the conflict in Gaza.

The organizer said around 200,000 people participated in the “Red Line” protest. Many demonstrators wore red clothing and carried Palestinian flags and banners, calling on the Dutch government to step up political, economic and diplomatic pressure on Israel.

The protest remained largely peaceful and orderly, although four people were arrested, local media reported. Clashes between police and demonstrators also occurred at points along the march route.

Later on Sunday, after the protest, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said public concern over the situation in the Palestinian territories and Israel was understandable.

In his post on social media, he added that the cabinet remains committed “to promoting stability in the Middle East, improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and achieving a viable, democratic and independent Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel.”

Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who joined a previous “Red Line” protest last year before taking office, did not attend this rally. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said his current role as prime minister would make his participation inappropriate.

Jetten said the Dutch government had taken measures targeting illegal settlements in the West Bank and was working with European partners to step up diplomatic pressure.

He added that the international community should make clear that a two-state solution was the only path to lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In late September, the Dutch government announced a ban on products from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. In response, Israel revoked the diplomatic privileges and immunities of Dutch diplomats based in Ramallah. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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