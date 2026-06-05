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China handles food safety violation after excessive antibiotics found in Wangkui Shuanghui pork products
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China handles food safety violation after excessive antibiotics found in Wangkui Shuanghui pork products

June 5, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 — The office of the food safety commission of the State Council, together with competent government departments, has set up a work team to inspect and address a serious food safety violation.

The move comes after excessive levels of antibiotics were found in pork products produced by Wangkui Shuanghui, a meat company in Wangkui County, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

According to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday, the office of the food safety commission of the State Council attaches great importance to the matter, saying that the work team will strictly investigate and punish any violations of laws and regulations, and effectively safeguard the bottom line of quality and safety for edible agricultural products.

The work team groups departments including the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Wangkui Shuanghui is a subsidiary company controlled by Shuanghui, China’s largest meat processing company. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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