Captain Carlos Gordon still missing, aerial search Launched .

Windhoek Feb 18 – Hangana Seafood – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group – has launched an aerial search on Friday, 21 February 2020 for the Captain, Carlo Gordon who is still missing following the sinking of its hake trawler, Resplendent, on Tuesday, 18 February 2020.

O&L Group spokesperson, Roux-ché Locke said: “We remain deeply touched by the fact that our Captain, Carlo Gordon has still not been found. We sincerely empathize with his wife, children and family as well as his colleagues who are equally traumatized by this sad event.”

According to Locke, Hangana is engaging with various external service providers to determine other possible options in addition to the 24 hour procedural search and rescue mission that was conducted on 18, 19 February 2020. “We have secured a West-Air charter and launched an aerial search that commenced earlier this morning (21 February 2020) with a team comprising of our Hangana Managing Director, Herman Theron; Walvis Marine Divers; Resolve Marine Divers (experts from South Africa) including the pilot, in the hope of finding the missing captain of the Resplendent.” The aerial search is subject to favorable weather conditions.

Trauma debriefing and counselling sessions with the affected crew, employees and families through the O&L Group Employee Wellness, are still ongoing and investigations to determine the cause of the accident continue.

Meanwhile Locke advised employees of the O&L Group to refrain from engaging in any related conversations, especially on social media. “As this is a very sensitive matter, let’s respect the privacy of the affected families and friends, while investigations are still underway.”

NDN Stafer