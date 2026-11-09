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Home InternationalAfrica Chinese medical team provides free healthcare to over 5,000 residents in Tanzania’s Zanzibar
Chinese medical team provides free healthcare to over 5,000 residents in Tanzania’s Zanzibar
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Chinese medical team provides free healthcare to over 5,000 residents in Tanzania’s Zanzibar

November 9, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 9 — The 36th Chinese medical team to Tanzania’s Zanzibar has concluded a four-day free medical outreach camp at Kinduni Health Center, providing medical services to more than 5,000 residents.

The camp was organized at the invitation of the Maisha Bora Foundation, led by Zanzibar’s first lady Mariam Mwinyi. Wang Wei, head of the Chinese medical team, said Chinese specialists worked alongside local medical staff to provide consultations and treatment across multiple departments.

The doctors also exchanged diagnostic expertise with local clinicians and demonstrated practical medical techniques on site, Wang said.

The collaboration helped strengthen local healthcare professionals’ technical skills and clinical capabilities, turning the one-off outreach initiative into an opportunity for sustained capacity-building at grassroots health facilities.

Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, second vice president of Zanzibar, presented a certificate of appreciation to the Chinese medical team at the closing ceremony.

He noted that the long-running Chinese medical mission to Zanzibar has yielded tangible outcomes, and this long-standing medical cooperation embodies the profound friendship between the peoples of China and Tanzania.

Wang said the team was pleased to take part in the foundation’s initiative and expressed hope that more such joint medical outreach camps would be organized to boost local healthcare capacity and improve residents’ well-being. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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