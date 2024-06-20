Telecom Namibia and Huawei Technologies Partner to Enhance Mobile Network

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, June 20 – Telecom Namibia has announced a strategic five-year partnership with Huawei Technologies Namibia, aiming to significantly enhance the company’s mobile network capabilities and coverage across the country. This collaboration is a key component of Telecom Namibia’s five-year Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP) 2027, which focuses on modernizing and expanding the tn mobile network.

As part of the agreement, Telecom Namibia will invest in upgrading and expanding its mobile base stations nationwide. The company plans to roll out new and upgrade existing mobile base stations, procuring advanced mobile radio access equipment from Huawei. This initiative aims to improve mobile network capacity and coverage, particularly in previously underserved areas.

The partnership will facilitate the deployment of state-of-the-art mobile radio access technologies, including 4G, 4.5G, and 5G. This will ensure that tn mobile consumers have access to high-quality, fast, and reliable mobile broadband services.

During the signing ceremony, Telecom Namibia’s CEO, Stanley Shanapinda, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “As a committed provider of reliable and high-speed mobile services nationwide, we are excited to join forces with Huawei to bring transformative solutions to our customers. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering unparalleled mobile connectivity and bridging the digital divide in communities across our country.”

The integration of Huawei’s cutting-edge equipment into Telecom Namibia’s network will enable the deployment of next-generation technologies. This will empower users with faster data speeds and improved reliability. Additionally, expanding coverage through new sites will enhance connectivity, providing both urban and rural areas with improved mobile services.

Michael Zhang, the managing director of Huawei Namibia, conveyed gratitude and honour for being chosen as a partner for this significant wireless network upgrade and transformation phase. “At Huawei, we are fully committed to supporting Telecom Namibia in achieving its goals by providing cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and unparalleled support. This partnership not only underscores our strong relationship with Telecom Namibia but also demonstrates our dedication to advancing telecommunications infrastructure in Namibia.”

Zhang represented Huawei at the signing ceremony, where he signed a formal cooperation agreement with Telecom Namibia, marking the beginning of this transformative project.

The partnership between Telecom Namibia and Huawei Technologies is poised to revolutionize Namibia’s mobile network landscape. By leveraging Huawei’s expertise and innovation, Telecom Namibia aims to accelerate the expansion of its mobile network footprint, delivering enhanced services to customers nationwide. This initiative aligns with Telecom Namibia’s mission to provide reliable, high-speed mobile services and bridge the digital divide, ensuring that all Namibians can benefit from advanced mobile connectivity.