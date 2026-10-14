Namibia urges research, AI to drive industrialization, job creation

WINDHOEK, Oct. 14 — Namibia must harness research and artificial intelligence (AI) to add value to its natural resources and develop industries that create sustainable jobs, an official said Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 National Student Research Symposium, Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp said the country’s future prosperity would depend not only on its natural resources but also on its ability to apply knowledge, develop technology and strengthen local production.

She said Namibia must invest in young researchers and innovators to build a productive, diversified and knowledge-driven economy, adding that research should contribute to practical solutions that address national development challenges.

Under the Sixth National Development Plan, the government recognizes research, science, technology and innovation as important drivers of industrialization, economic diversification, competitiveness and sustainable development, she said.

Steenkamp said AI offers opportunities to accelerate scientific discovery, improve productivity, analyze information and develop new products and services. However, she stressed that Namibia should build its own capacity to develop and adapt technologies rather than remain a consumer of digital solutions created elsewhere.

She urged investment in research infrastructure, digital connectivity, skilled supervisors and partnerships that would enable promising ideas to be tested and developed into practical applications.

Steenkamp further called for stronger cooperation among government, universities, technical and vocational education institutions, research organizations, industry and development partners to connect academic research with the productive sectors of the economy.

The symposium, held under the theme “Harnessing AI to Catalyze Transformative Research: Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators,” provides a platform for student researchers to present their work, exchange ideas, and establish partnerships with academics, industry representatives, and development partners. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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