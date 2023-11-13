LEFA Puts Namibia on the Digital Map with Innovative Street View Partnership

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, November 13 – Navigating our world through map apps has become second nature, but did you know that you can explore streets globally, thanks to the world’s largest search engine? While many are familiar with using maps for directions, the partnership between LEFA and this tech giant is taking location-based technology to new heights, quite literally putting Namibia on the digital map.

LEFA, integrated with Google mapping technology, not only guides users to their destinations but is now embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to capture Namibia’s extensive tarred road network, covering nearly 8,000 kilometres. This partnership means that soon, Namibia’s cities and towns, including places like Gobabis, will be available for virtual exploration at street level.

Over the next 6 to 12 months, a LEFA data collection vehicle equipped with a specialized camera system will traverse the country, capturing imagery to create a comprehensive 360-degree view. This initiative is not just about convenience; it opens up a myriad of possibilities.

Tourists planning to visit Namibia can scout points of interest and plan routes with unprecedented detail. Researchers and environmentalists can monitor changes in landscapes and ecosystems, while educators can use the platform to showcase different cities and towns to students.

The street view also offers practical benefits, empowering those with mobility challenges to plan journeys with accessibility in mind. For entrepreneurs and businesspeople, the platform provides insights into potential locations for future ventures or developments.

As a Namibian-owned and operated company, collaborating with a multinational technology giant on this project goes beyond technical advancement; it elevates Namibia’s visibility globally. LEFA’s partnership not only enhances its integration expertise but contributes significantly to showcasing Namibia’s beauty and potential to the world.

So, if you spot a discreet double cab bakkie with an array of equipment cruising through Namibia, give them a smile and a wave – it’s a LEFA, working to put Namibia on the digital map for everyone to explore.