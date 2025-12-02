African leaders, partners call for digital leap to transform agriculture

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 2 — Senior African Union (AU) officials and development partners on Monday called for urgent and widespread adoption of digital technologies to revolutionize the continent’s agricultural sector.

They made the remarks during the opening session of the inaugural AU Conference on Digital Agriculture, held under the theme “Shaping Agricultural Policy for Africa’s Future: Innovation, Climate-Smart Practices, and Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development” at the AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa from Monday to Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, AU Commission Deputy Chairperson Selma Malika Haddadi said that the adoption of technology is a critical enabler for Africa’s agricultural modernization and overall socio-economic development.

“Digital agriculture offers a transformative pathway. It is no longer a choice.

It is a necessity for Africa’s survival and prosperity,” Haddadi said.

Experts and policymakers attending the three-day conference deliberated on various issues, including digital extension services, agri-tech innovation, market access, value chains, climate-smart agriculture, policy and regulation, and data management, among others.

AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment Moses Vilakati said that harnessing digital technologies is a crucial imperative for achieving food security in Africa.

He said the agriculture sector plays a role as the backbone of Africa’s economy, supporting over 60 percent of the population, but warned that its potential is locked by challenges like climate change and youth disinterest.

Jiang Feng, head of the Mission of China to the AU, reaffirmed China’s commitment as Africa’s partner in agricultural cooperation.

Accelerating the deep integration of digital technologies with agriculture has become an inevitable choice and a key path to improve agricultural productivity, ensure food security, and achieve rural poverty reduction, Jiang said, adding that China stands ready to deepen cooperation with the AU to jointly advance digital agriculture to a new level. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

