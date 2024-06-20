Namibia Approves Satellite Ground Segment Complex Development

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, June 20 – The Namibia Infrastructure Development and Investment Fund (NIDIF), managed by Eos Capital, has approved the development of a satellite ground segment complex in Namibia. This ambitious project will be spearheaded by Q-KON Namibia, a subsidiary of the South African Q-KON group and a licensed entity by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia. The project has been aptly named the Namibia Space Port, despite it not being a launch site for spacecraft but rather a hub for satellite services.

“The Namibia Space Port represents a monumental stride towards harnessing the vast potential of space technology for the growth of Namibia’s and Africa’s communication capabilities,” enthused Namibian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Minister Emma Theofelus. “The project shows Namibia’s commitment to space exploration, innovation, and sustainable development. With a strategic focus on collaboration, capacity building, and technological advancement, the Namibia Space Port will make our country a worthy player in the African space arena.”

The initiative aligns with Namibia’s National Space Science and Technology Policy launched in 2021. It aims to enhance the country’s ICT sector and expand digital inclusion and connectivity nationwide. Eos Capital chief investment officer Frederico van Wyk emphasized, “This landmark initiative aligns with Eos Capital’s mission to facilitate strategic investments that propel Namibia into the future and earn positive returns for investors.”

Initially, the new facility will concentrate on ground gateway terminal hosting, Earth observation (EO) downlink services, and tracking, telemetry, and control (TT&C).

– Ground Gateway Terminal Hosting: This involves providing the infrastructure—such as sites for building antennas, along with the necessary civil works, power, and connectivity—for setting up ground gateway terminals for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

– Earth Observation (EO) Downlink Services: EO satellites will provide images and other data directly to Namibia, which can be utilized for research, education, economic development, and social advancement.

– Tracking, Telemetry, and Control (TT&C): This capability will enable the monitoring and control of satellites passing over or near Namibia, enhancing both Africa’s and the global TT&C networks.

“We are honoured to lead this transformative initiative that will not only elevate Namibia’s technological prowess but also play a role in the growth of the LEO industry in sub-Saharan Africa,” affirmed Q-KON Group CEO Dr. Dawie de Wet.

The Namibia Space Port is expected to significantly contribute to the country’s technological and economic landscape by:

– Boosting the ICT sector.

– Enhancing digital connectivity and inclusion.

– Providing critical infrastructure for satellite communication and observation.

– Strengthening Namibia’s position in the African space and technological arena.

Namibia’s commitment to space technology and innovation is exemplified by the development of the Namibia Space Port. This project not only aims to advance the country’s ICT capabilities but also positions Namibia as a significant player in the African space sector. With strategic investments and international collaboration, Namibia is poised to make considerable advancements in space technology and digital connectivity.

By embracing these technological strides, Namibia is ensuring a future of sustained growth, innovation, and digital inclusivity, solidifying its role in the evolving landscape of global space exploration and communication.