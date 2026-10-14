Agriculture China Farm 2025 Episode 1 October 14, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/中国农场ep1小格式03311.mp4 Post Views: 6 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Namibia urges research, AI to drive industrialization, job creation You may also like Cuba aims to harvest over 34,000 tons of... October 12, 2018 Hopes wither away as Northern farmers experience low... February 13, 2019 Namibia launches national committee to strengthen food safety,... April 20, 2026 Wika Karneval: Celebrating German Cultural Traditions in Namibia March 11, 2023 Namibian president stresses agricultural innovation to boost food... August 28, 2025 Namibia needs N$3 billion for biodiversity action plan September 25, 2018 Time for livestock living in Oshakati to go... April 27, 2022 Standard Bank donates to aid Tsumkwe August 12, 2021 MUYAKO RESIDENTS CRY OUT AGAINST WILDLIFE-INDUCED CROP DAMAGE August 8, 2023 Deputy Minister of Agriculture Advocates for Livestock Health... August 19, 2023