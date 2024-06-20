Zimbabwe U19 Women’s Cricket Team Dominates Namibia in Second T20 Match

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, June 20 — The Zimbabwe U19 Women’s Cricket Team showcased a stellar performance this Tuesday, achieving a commanding 103-run victory over Namibia in the second T20 match of their six-match series. This triumph follows their impressive win on Monday, establishing their dominance early in the series.

Fifteen-year-old cricket sensation, Beloved Biza, continued to shine brightly, adding 11 runs to her impressive 62-run tally from the first match. Biza’s extraordinary performance saw her scoring 73 runs, accounting for nearly half of Zimbabwe’s total score of 146-4 in 20 overs. Her batting prowess was supported by Kellis Ndlovu, who added 21 crucial runs.

Namibia’s efforts to counter Zimbabwe’s strong performance were spearheaded by Leigh Marie Visser and Estelle van der Merwe. Visser took 2 wickets for 14 runs, while van der Merwe secured 1 wicket for 18 runs. Despite their efforts, Namibia struggled to contain the determined Zimbabwean side, who set a competitive total in their allotted 20 overs.

When it was Namibia’s turn to bat, they found themselves facing a relentless Zimbabwean bowling attack. Chipo Moyo and Kellis Ndlovu were particularly effective. Ndlovu delivered a remarkable performance, claiming five wickets for just four runs. Moyo supported with two wickets for 16 runs, leading to Namibia’s collapse at a mere 43 runs in 12.1 overs.

Unlike in the first match, where none of the Namibian batters reached double figures, Mekelaye Mwatile and Leigh Marie Visser managed to score 10 runs each. Despite their efforts, the team couldn’t withstand Zimbabwe’s precise bowling, culminating in a comprehensive defeat by 103 runs.

This victory secured Zimbabwe a 2-0 lead in the six-match T20 series, which serves as a preparation for the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup. The Young Lady Chevrons are demonstrating exceptional form, having narrowly missed a three-figure win margin on Monday with a 96-run victory. Tuesday’s match ensured they completed a rout over their regional rivals, emphasizing their readiness for future challenges.