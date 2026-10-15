Trending Now
Home International U.S. proposes imposing 200,000-USD fee on Spanish ships, curbs on Spanish goods
U.S. proposes imposing 200,000-USD fee on Spanish ships, curbs on Spanish goods
International

U.S. proposes imposing 200,000-USD fee on Spanish ships, curbs on Spanish goods

October 15, 2026

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14– The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) on Wednesday proposed imposing a 200,000-U.S. dollar fee on all Spanish-flagged vessels calling at U.S. ports and restricting imports of certain Spanish goods.

According to a statement posted on the FMC website, the move followed an investigation that found Spain had created unfavorable shipping conditions for U.S.-flagged vessels.

The investigation dates back to 2024, when Spain denied U.S. vessels carrying military cargo bound for Israel access to its ports. Washington has threatened to sever trade ties with Spain over Madrid’s opposition to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and the war with Iran.

“The FMC’s investigation found conclusive evidence that Spain denied U.S.-flagged vessels access to its ports, and that these actions created unfavorable shipping conditions in the foreign trade,” the agency said.

The FMC said its proposed remedies include a 200,000-dollar per-voyage fee on all Spanish-flagged vessels and restrictions on imports of certain Spanish goods, including perfumery and cosmetics, oils and fats, ceramics, articles of stone, and sugar and confectionery. The proposals are currently open for a 60-day public comment period. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 35
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China-Africa partnership key to tech transformation, capacity building

August 15, 2026

6 months after the aggression against Iran; Washington...

September 10, 2026

Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia FMs meet on regional...

August 14, 2026

Top DPRK leader inaugurates new housing area for...

February 16, 2026

Trump to roll back most Biden executive orders...

November 29, 2025

Eight months on, Goma airport remains closed amid...

October 6, 2025

China urges stronger UN role, calls for reform

August 29, 2025

Rescue efforts underway for passengers stranded at sea...

October 11, 2026

China, Mozambique deepen ties through shared development vision

April 24, 2026

UAE, Saudi leaders discuss Iran attacks, regional developments

February 28, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.