U.S. proposes imposing 200,000-USD fee on Spanish ships, curbs on Spanish goods

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14– The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) on Wednesday proposed imposing a 200,000-U.S. dollar fee on all Spanish-flagged vessels calling at U.S. ports and restricting imports of certain Spanish goods.

According to a statement posted on the FMC website, the move followed an investigation that found Spain had created unfavorable shipping conditions for U.S.-flagged vessels.

The investigation dates back to 2024, when Spain denied U.S. vessels carrying military cargo bound for Israel access to its ports. Washington has threatened to sever trade ties with Spain over Madrid’s opposition to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and the war with Iran.

“The FMC’s investigation found conclusive evidence that Spain denied U.S.-flagged vessels access to its ports, and that these actions created unfavorable shipping conditions in the foreign trade,” the agency said.

The FMC said its proposed remedies include a 200,000-dollar per-voyage fee on all Spanish-flagged vessels and restrictions on imports of certain Spanish goods, including perfumery and cosmetics, oils and fats, ceramics, articles of stone, and sugar and confectionery. The proposals are currently open for a 60-day public comment period. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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