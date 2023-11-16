Old Mutual and Comarch Forge Loyalty Innovation in Namibia with Rewards Program Launch

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 16 — Comarch, a global leader in advanced IT systems and services, has joined forces with Old Mutual, a premier Pan-African financial services company, to introduce the Old Mutual Rewards loyalty program in Namibia. This collaboration follows the triumph of a similar ongoing initiative in South Africa, marking a significant milestone in their partnership.

The Old Mutual Rewards program, a complimentary loyalty initiative, empowers customers to earn points by engaging in various financial wellness activities. These include completing financial assessments, utilizing online education tools such as savings or debt repayment calculators, and participating in educational modules on Moneyversity.

Setting itself apart, the program is inclusive, welcoming not only Old Mutual customers but also non-customers, establishing it as the first open-to-all rewards program in Southern Africa.

Venturing into New Horizons

The introduction of the Old Mutual Rewards program in Namibia aligns with two primary objectives:

1. Expansion into new territories.

2. Offering integrated financial services centred around financial wellness, rewarding positive financial behaviour.

Old Mutual and Comarch are optimistic about replicating and adapting the successful loyalty business model from South Africa to Namibia, showcasing the versatility of the Comarch Loyalty Marketing platform across multiple countries.

Why Comarch?

Old Mutual’s selection of Comarch as the driving force behind this loyalty revolution stems from their longstanding collaboration and Old Mutual’s commitment to innovation and technological excellence. The Comarch Loyalty Marketing platform provides features that seamlessly align with Old Mutual’s vision, enabling them to:

1. Streamline operations.

2. Enhance business agility.

3. Integrate loyalty initiatives seamlessly into core operations.

The Member Portal serves as a user-friendly gateway, allowing customers to access personalized rewards, and incentives, and engage meaningfully with Old Mutual’s offerings.

Celebrating Achievements

The Old Mutual Rewards program has proven highly successful in South Africa, accumulating an impressive 2TB customer database and over 2 million loyalty members in its five years of operation. The decision to expand into Namibia was a logical step, given Old Mutual’s established business and customer base.

Brett Cameron, Head of Old Mutual Rewards, stated, “Namibia was a natural choice for Old Mutual Rewards outside of South Africa.”

Comarch Project Manager Marek Hadaś added, “Country borders are no limitation for the Comarch Loyalty Marketing platform. CLM demonstrates its aptitude as the perfect platform for the overseas expansion of the loyalty program, offering more and more members loyalty benefits in Africa. Through productive and fruitful cooperation between the Comarch and Old Mutual teams, the first step toward building the Old Mutual Pan-Africa Loyalty Program has been accomplished.”

Conclusion

The partnership between Comarch and Old Mutual exemplifies the power of collaboration. Through their combined expertise, they have crafted an innovative and successful loyalty program. The Old Mutual Rewards initiative is poised to make a meaningful impact on the Namibian market, offering a valuable addition to the financial landscape.