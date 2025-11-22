Trending Now
Sudan’s paramilitary RSF says monitoring int’l peace efforts with “interest”
Africa

Sudan’s paramilitary RSF says monitoring int’l peace efforts with “interest”

November 22, 2025

KHARTOUM, Nov. 21– Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Friday it is monitoring international efforts to push for a ceasefire in the country.

“The Rapid Support Forces are following with great interest and appreciation the intensive international movements regarding the situation in Sudan.

We declare our full and serious response to these initiatives,” the RSF said in a statement on its Telegram page. The announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s disclosure that he had launched efforts to end the Sudanese conflict, noting the initiative came at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their White House meeting.

The RSF also thanked leaders of the Quartet countries — the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt — for their mediation efforts.

In September, the Quartet issued a joint statement calling for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan, to be followed by a nine-month transitional political process aimed at achieving a comprehensive settlement and permanent ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council welcomed the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United States to establish a just and fair peace in Sudan.

“We are ready to engage with the United States and Saudi Arabia to achieve the peace that our people are waiting for,” the council said.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF, ongoing since April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions across Sudan and neighboring regions. (Xinhua)

