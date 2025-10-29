Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Explosions, armed attacks heighten tensions across Syria’s coast, south
Explosions, armed attacks heighten tensions across Syria’s coast, south
Africa

Explosions, armed attacks heighten tensions across Syria’s coast, south

October 29, 2025

DAMASCUS, Oct. 29 — A series of security incidents, including a grenade blast and mortar fire, struck Syria’s coastal and southern regions late Tuesday, the state news agency SANA and private Syria TV reported.

An explosion hit the Qnainis neighborhood in the coastal province of Latakia after an assailant threw a hand grenade near a police station. Security forces “swiftly contained the situation,” the interior authorities said, adding that there were no reported casualties.

The attacker was reportedly captured, and the authorities have opened an investigation into the attempted assault. In the southern province of Sweida, armed groups fired mortar shells and machine guns at a security checkpoint in the village of Al-Matounah Tuesday night, an interior ministry source told SANA.

While no casualties were reported, the attack heightened concerns over renewed instability in the province, which has witnessed sporadic armed clashes since July.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and several others wounded when a passenger bus came under gunfire from unknown assailants at a fuel station along the Damascus-Sweida highway, state media reported. Security forces have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 50
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tanzania destroys cannabis farms to protect wildlife corridor

July 16, 2025

Namibian President Congratulates Ghana’s President-Elect John Dramani Mahama

December 10, 2024

Troops kill scores of Boko Haram fighters in...

January 17, 2019

Libya’s eastern-based army welcomes parliament’s vote for new...

February 11, 2022

Former Zimbabwe health minister arrested

September 14, 2018

Egypt punishes train disaster selfie medics

August 15, 2017

South Africa acknowledges fears of COVID-19 vaccines hoarding.

December 17, 2020

Zambian youth engaging men in menstrual hygiene programs

November 27, 2022

UN peacekeepers in Mali complete first phase of...

September 1, 2023

World must listen to Africa, heed its concerns,...

March 13, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.