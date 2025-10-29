Explosions, armed attacks heighten tensions across Syria’s coast, south

DAMASCUS, Oct. 29 — A series of security incidents, including a grenade blast and mortar fire, struck Syria’s coastal and southern regions late Tuesday, the state news agency SANA and private Syria TV reported.

An explosion hit the Qnainis neighborhood in the coastal province of Latakia after an assailant threw a hand grenade near a police station. Security forces “swiftly contained the situation,” the interior authorities said, adding that there were no reported casualties.

The attacker was reportedly captured, and the authorities have opened an investigation into the attempted assault. In the southern province of Sweida, armed groups fired mortar shells and machine guns at a security checkpoint in the village of Al-Matounah Tuesday night, an interior ministry source told SANA.

While no casualties were reported, the attack heightened concerns over renewed instability in the province, which has witnessed sporadic armed clashes since July.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and several others wounded when a passenger bus came under gunfire from unknown assailants at a fuel station along the Damascus-Sweida highway, state media reported. Security forces have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators. (Xinhua)

